Two forest guards among three killed in elephant attack in Assam

A wild elephant strayed into Dhirai Majuli village from nearby Dhekiajuli forest and trampled three people to death on the spot and injured another employee of the forest department, when the forest personnel were patrolling the area.
Last Updated 27 April 2024, 09:29 IST

Tezpur, Assam: Three people, including two forest guards, were killed and another person was injured in an attack by a wild elephant in Assam's Sonitpur district on Saturday, a forest official said.

A wild elephant strayed into Dhirai Majuli village from nearby Dhekiajuli forest and trampled three people to death on the spot and injured another employee of the forest department, when the forest personnel were patrolling the area, West Tezpur Divisional Forest Officer Nipen Kalita said.

The deceased have been identified as forest guards Koleswar Boro and Biren Rava, and the local person as Jatin Tanti, he said, adding the injured person, Dibakar Malakar, has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

Efforts are underway to push back the elephant into the forest, he added.

(Published 27 April 2024, 09:29 IST)
India NewsAssamElephant attack

