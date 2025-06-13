Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

<p>Guwahati: Two NDA candidates - BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya, have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>The opposition parties did not field any candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, he said.</p>.<p>The last date for filing of nomination was Thursday.</p>.<p>"BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as there is no opposition candidate," the official said.</p>.<p>The elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats were scheduled for June 19.</p>.Assam will deport 'foreigners' even if their names feature in NRC: Himanta.<p>Purkayastha will make his debut as a parliamentarian after winning the Rajya Sabha seat.</p>.<p>He is the son of veteran BJP leader and former union minister Kabindra Purkayastha and hails from Silchar.</p>.<p>Kanad Purkayastha is now the BJP's state unit secretary.</p>.<p>Baishya, the veteran AGP leader and former union minister, will be a member of the Upper House of Parliament for the third time and has also served a term in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam were necessitated with the terms of Baishya and BJP's Ranjan Das ending on Jun 14.</p>.<p>Assam has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha, with four held by the BJP, and one each by its allies AGP and UPPL.</p>.<p>One seat is represented by an independent MP.</p>