Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Violence-hit Kokrajhar in Assam limps back to normalcy, Army patrolling on

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS remain in place, with internet services suspended. The internet has also been blocked in neighbouring Chirang district.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsAssamArmyKokrajhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us