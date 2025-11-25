<p>Paris: French police arrested four other persons on Tuesday as part of the investigation on the spectacular Louvre jewel heist last month, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paris">Paris</a> prosecutor's office said in a statement.</p><p>The suspects are two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40, the statement said.</p>.Louvre director acknowledges "terrible failure" after jewel heist .<p>Four other people were already arrested and placed under formal investigation on October 29 and November 1, it added.</p><p>The daylight robbery, in which four thieves made off with jewels worth $102 million, raised doubts over the credibility of the world's most-visited museum as a guardian for its myriad works.</p><p>So far, no trace has been found of the stolen jewels. </p>