Assembly Elections 2024 | Centre busy with Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, has little time to focus on J&K: Saamana

The remarks in an editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' came a day after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near a crowded flea market in Srinagar, injuring at least 11 civilians.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 05:29 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 05:29 IST
India NewsBJPJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMaharashtraJharkhandShiv Sena (UBT)CentreJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

