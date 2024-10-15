Home
Assembly Elections 2024 | Rahul meets Kamal Nath, political situation ahead of next round of polls discussed

Gandhi reached the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's residence here and discussed a host of issues over lunch. The meeting lasted about two hours, sources in Nath's office said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 14:31 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 14:31 IST
