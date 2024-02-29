Athletes in country to be issued digital certificates: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday announced that the government will issue digital certificates to registered athletes across the country, a move which would ensure a transparent account of their participation and performance.

The digital certificate will have dates of the athletes' participation in competitions and serve as proof of their achievements.

"With athletes at the heart of our progressing and growing sporting ecosystem, the sports ministry has made a crucial decision to promote the 'issuance of digital certificates to athletes," wrote Thakur on X.

The minister had first announced his plan to simplify things for athletes and National Sports Federations (NSFs) during the National Sports Day on August 29 last year. On the occasion, the NSF portal was launched for ensuring ease of business and good governance.

It is a unified single window for processing annual renewals and elections in NSFs.