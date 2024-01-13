'Attempt to conduct Ram temple ceremony will hurt PM Modi', says Congress's Mani Shankar Aiyar

Aiyar said while Hinduism is the most ancient religion in India practised by a majority of people in the country, Hindutva is a political philosophy dealing with Hindu majoritarianism.

"Most Hindus, at least 50 per cent of them, have never voted for Hindutva. It is our way of conducting elections that has resulted in Hindutva power in the last 10 years," claimed Aiyar, adding that, unlike some people, he is not ready to write off the 2024 general elections.