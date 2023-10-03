'Attempt to muzzle free media': Journalist bodies slam raids on NewsClick office, scribes

Journalist bodies on Tuesday strongly condemned the raids at journalists linked to online portal NewsClick, calling it another attempt to “muzzle” free media by the government that is “harassing and persecuting” journalists who speak truth while “pliant and sycophantic” media persons are being “nurtured”.

Press Club of India, National Alliance of Journalists (NAJ), Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ), Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), Editors Guild of India and DIGIPub issued statements protesting against the Delhi Police action against NewsClick on the pretext of investigating its funding.

In a joint statement, the NAJ and DUJ said the government has been targeting NewsClick apparently after the coverage it gave on the issues of workers and farmers. “We believe that this is yet another attempt by the Centre to muzzle freedom of press,” it said.