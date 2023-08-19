Home
india

LIVE
India Political Updates: 'Congress treated Amethi as their family's private property...chewed people like gum,' says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 05:54 IST

04:3819 Aug 2023

'Rahul Gandhi has suffered a lot...people are with him,' says Congress leader Udit Raj

03:3419 Aug 2023

BJP says rise of Indian middle class 'phenomenal' under Modi govt

03:3419 Aug 2023

Karnataka BJP to hold protest in Bengaluru on Aug 23

05:5219 Aug 2023

Congress treated Amethi as their family's private property...chewed people like gum: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

05:4919 Aug 2023

The kind of power Kejriwal wants for transfers, postings, to save himself from anti-corruption branch, is not ethical...: Sandeep Dixit, Congress leader

04:3819 Aug 2023

04:1619 Aug 2023

03:3419 Aug 2023

03:3419 Aug 2023

(Published 19 August 2023, 03:54 IST)
