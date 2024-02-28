Globally, one accident reported for every 1.26 million flights operated in 2023: IATA

"The all-accident rate was 0.80 per million sectors in 2023 (one accident for every 1.26 million flights), an improvement from 1.30 in 2022 and the lowest rate in over a decade. This rate outperformed the five-year (2019-2023) rolling average of 1.19 (an average one accident for every 8,80,293 flights)," the release said.