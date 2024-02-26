Ayush, WCD to provide nutritional needs to adolescent girls in five dists

The Ayush ministry said that the CCRAS has been conducting clinical trials in addition to some public health initiatives such as the National Campaign on Anaemia Control through Ayurveda medicines. Till now, this campaign has been conducted at 323 health centres in 13 states of the country. “…a multi-level operational study at PHCs (public health centres) in the Gadchiroli District regarding the effectiveness of Ayurvedic Interventions for Ante-Natal care (Garbhini Paricharya) with change in haemoglobin level as an outcome is already implemented successfully by CCRAS,” the Ayush ministry said.