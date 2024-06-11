Ayushman coverage to all over 70 years, roll out of U-WIN in health ministry's 100-day agenda

Launching the National Health Claims Exchange to ensure inter-operability and faster processing of health insurance claims, use of drone services to deliver medical essentials from AIIMS and other Institutes of National Importance in difficult terrains and providing cashless treatment services to ex-servicemen also feature among the 14 agenda items for the ministry, the official sources told PTI.

The other key areas of focus in the 100-day plan include ease of doing business -- 'tatkal' issuance of licence or registration in select food businesses under the FSSAI, deployment of Arogya Maitri Cubes in central government hospitals to meet health emergencies, providing financial support to the Banaras Hindu University's Institute of Medical Sciences on the lines of AIIMS, and making operational the National Medical Register.

Extending the Ayushman Bharat scheme to everyone aged 70 years and above is one of the top priorities of the government, the sources said.

The modalities of the proposal are being worked out. Once finalised, the proposal will be sent to the Expenditure Finance Committee for approval of allocation of funds before being sent to the Cabinet, they said.

The U-WIN portal -- based on the Co-WIN Covid vaccination application's design -- for maintaining electronic registry of routine immunisations under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) is at present being run on a pilot mode in two districts of each state or a Union Territory.