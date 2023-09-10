Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi: Jaishankar on reference to Ukraine in G20 declaration

"I think one should not have a theological view of this. I think the New Delhi Declaration responds to the situation and concerns as it is today, just as the Bali Declaration did in a situation which was there a year ago." The New Delhi G20 Declaration refers only to the 'war in Ukraine' and noted with "deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world."

In reference to the Ukraine conflict, it also has a line that "there were different views and assessments of the situation."

Asked about this line, Jaishankar said it was only right to record what was the 'reality'.