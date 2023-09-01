Be prepared for more attacks from PM Modi: Kharge warns at I.N.D.I.A meet



Kharge felt I.N.D.I.A has successfully held the government accountable both within and outside Parliament as a united front.



"Our strength makes the govt nervous and which is why it has further bulldozed important bills in parliament, suspended our MPs on flimsy grounds, filed privilege motions against us, switched off our mikes, not allowed cameras to cover our protests and blatantly censored our speeches on Sansad TV," he said.

Kharge tore into Modi-led BJP, questioning the "protection" enjoyed by those committing crimes against women and those indulging in communal politics.

He said every section of our society — be it the farmers, youth, women, the marginalised, middle class, public intellectuals, NGOs and even journalists — all have been at the receiving end of BJP’s authoritarian misrule, adding 140 crore Indians are looking towards them with the "hope to relieve them of their miseries".

"The communal poison that the BJP and RSS have spread over the last 9 years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and against innocent school children. It is no surprise that when people involved in gruesome rape are released and felicitated in one part of the county, it encourages horrific crimes and parading of naked women in the other. In Modi ji’s India the wife of a Kargil brave heart is also not spared," he added.

It is the BJP govt’s apathy towards the marginalised that makes their leaders urinate on poor tribals and dalits and the culprits are left to roam freely, he alleged.



Refering to federalism, he accused Modi of wanting to keep states under check.



"States are being denied their share of the tax revenues. MNREGA dues to Opposition ruled states are not being given. Special grants and state specific grants are not released as per recommendation of the Finance Commission. Investors are forced to move their investments and projects out of opposition-ruled states to states ruled by the BJP," he said.



He alleged the BJP wants complete control of agencies and institutions - it is adamant on controlling the appointment of ED Chief, the CBI Director, Election Commissioners or even judges of courts across the country.