Beginning towards achieving newer heights: Amit Shah on India winning 100 Asian medals first time

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Indian medal tally at the Asian Games reaching the 100-mark, saying it is the new beginning of a sporting journey to achieve newer heights.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 09:57 IST

The Indian contingent claimed the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games as the women's kabaddi team beat the Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter. 

"Our medal tally reaches the 100th mark for the first time at the #AsianGames. It is the new beginning of a sporting journey to achieve newer heights in success. This achievement lights a new beacon of hope among our athletes fuelling their pursuit of excellence with more power,” Shah wrote on 'X'.

(Published 07 October 2023, 09:57 IST)
India NewsAmit ShahAsian Games

