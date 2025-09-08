Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Behind the scenes: Sitharaman chaired 3 separate meetings on GSTN preparedness for GST 2.0

Sitharaman said the Centre had started the preparatory work on upgrading GST Network’s (GSTN) backend much in advance.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 10:50 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on :

Follow Us