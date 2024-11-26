Home
Better infrastructure is about connecting dreams, accelerating progress: PM Modi

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Modi on Monday approved three rail ministry projects at a total cost of Rs 7,927 crore.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 05:47 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 05:47 IST
India NewsRailwaysNarendra Modidevelopment

