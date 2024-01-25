JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: 'Even if for 10-15 mins', Jairam Ramesh urges Mamata to join Rahul in Bengal

The Congress 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi, entered West Bengal today, amid political ripples within the I.N.D.I.A bloc alliance in the state. The Bengal leg of the Yatra comes a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in West Bengal. Track the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra live with DH!
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 07:51 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
05:1925 Jan 2024

Rahul Gandhi resumes yatra from Golak Ganj Chariali in Assam; to enter Bengal today

04:2525 Jan 2024

Let him file FIRs. We will continue with our yatra: Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement

02:2225 Jan 2024

Amid discord in I.N.D.I.A Bloc, Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to enter Bengal today

02:2225 Jan 2024

Himanta attacks Rahul on 'Gamocha' comment

07:5125 Jan 2024

After LS polls, if Cong defeats BJP on substantial number of seats, we will be part of front that fights for Constitution: Derek O'Brien

07:4725 Jan 2024

Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the reason for alliance not working out in West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien.

Credit: PTI Photo

07:4325 Jan 2024

Jairam Ramesh urges Mamata Banerjee to join Rahul in Bengal, 'even if that is for 10-15 mins'

07:0225 Jan 2024

Rahul Gandhi takes out rally in Bengal

06:5625 Jan 2024

Despite the cheap tactics employed to thwart the yatra by the Assam CM, the unyielding commitment of Nyay Yoddhas remains unshaken: Congress

06:5625 Jan 2024

Concluding the Assam leg, the national flag has been handed over to the West Bengal PCC.

Credit: X/@INCIndia

Credit: X/@INCIndia

06:2525 Jan 2024

Rahul Gandhi meets the local leadership of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union

Credit: X/@INCIndia

Credit: X/@INCIndia

The Koch Rajbongshi people are currently classified as an OBC community, but they are demanding to be given ST status.  When the Prime Minister visited the state 10 years ago, he assured them that they would get special category status in 6 months. They continue to wait a decade later. Rahul ji listened to the delegation and reassured them that a full national caste census would give a clear picture of their numbers and socio-economic status.

06:1525 Jan 2024

We have added the word 'justice' in the yatra, because injustice is happening in the country: Rahul Gandhi in Bengal

Thank you to our workers in West Bengal for the way they welcomed me. This time we have added the word 'justice' in the yatra, because injustice is happening in the country. BJP-RSS is spreading hatred, violence and injustice in the country. That's why INDIA is going to fight together against this injustice.

06:1125 Jan 2024

I.N.D.I.A formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together: Rahul Gandhi in Bengal

05:1925 Jan 2024

Rahul Gandhi resumes yatra from Golak Ganj Chariali in Assam; to enter Bengal today

(Published 25 January 2024, 02:23 IST)
India NewsCongressWest BengalRahul GandhiAssamIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeHimanta Biswa Sarma

