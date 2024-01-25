Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: 'Even if for 10-15 mins', Jairam Ramesh urges Mamata to join Rahul in Bengal
The Congress 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi, entered West Bengal today, amid political ripples within the I.N.D.I.A bloc alliance in the state. The Bengal leg of the Yatra comes a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in West Bengal. Track the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra live with DH!
Rahul Gandhi resumes yatra from Golak Ganj Chariali in Assam; to enter Bengal today
04:2525 Jan 2024
Let him file FIRs. We will continue with our yatra: Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement
02:2225 Jan 2024
Amid discord in I.N.D.I.A Bloc, Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to enter Bengal today
02:2225 Jan 2024
Himanta attacks Rahul on 'Gamocha' comment
07:5125 Jan 2024
After LS polls, if Cong defeats BJP on substantial number of seats, we will be part of front that fights for Constitution: Derek O'Brien
07:4725 Jan 2024
Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the reason for alliance not working out in West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien.
07:4325 Jan 2024
Jairam Ramesh urges Mamata Banerjee to join Rahul in Bengal, 'even if that is for 10-15 mins'
On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee saying "Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is passing through our state but we have not been informed about it...", Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "She had been invited. Mallikarjun…"
Despite the cheap tactics employed to thwart the yatra by the Assam CM, the unyielding commitment of Nyay Yoddhas remains unshaken: Congress
06:5625 Jan 2024
Concluding the Assam leg, the national flag has been handed over to the West Bengal PCC.
06:2525 Jan 2024
Rahul Gandhi meets the local leadership of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union
The Koch Rajbongshi people are currently classified as an OBC community, but they are demanding to be given ST status. When the Prime Minister visited the state 10 years ago, he assured them that they would get special category status in 6 months. They continue to wait a decade later. Rahul ji listened to the delegation and reassured them that a full national caste census would give a clear picture of their numbers and socio-economic status.
06:1525 Jan 2024
We have added the word 'justice' in the yatra, because injustice is happening in the country: Rahul Gandhi in Bengal
Thank you to our workers in West Bengal for the way they welcomed me. This time we have added the word 'justice' in the yatra, because injustice is happening in the country. BJP-RSS is spreading hatred, violence and injustice in the country. That's why INDIA is going to fight together against this injustice.
06:1125 Jan 2024
I.N.D.I.A formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together: Rahul Gandhi in Bengal
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you...BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence and injustice. So, INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together..."