Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul calls yatra a balm of unity on India's soul hurt by BJP's politics of division, neglect
Today is the third day of the Rahul Gandhi-ed 'Nyay Yatra'. The Day 2 of the yatra ended at the Nagaland-Manipur village of Mao where the party leaders made a halt for the night. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 03:38 IST
Highlights
03:3616 Jan 2024
Rahul Gandhi to address special conference between 1 to 2.30 pm at SCERT college ground, Chiephobozou town, Nagaland
02:2616 Jan 2024
Here is the Day 3 schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
01:4616 Jan 2024
Rahul says yatra a balm of unity & love on India's soul hurt by BJP's politics of division, neglect
Day 3 schedule for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Want to hop on to Rahul's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus? You'll need a ticket!
Anybody who wants to board Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' bus for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra must get a 'special ticket' which has a picture of the former Congress president in his yatra avatar printed on it.
(Published 16 January 2024, 02:26 IST)