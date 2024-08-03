Bharatanatyam icon and Padma awards winner Yamini Krishnamurthy dies at 84

Bharatanatyam icon Yamini Krishnamurthy died at the Apollo hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. She was 84.

"She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurthy's manager and secretary Ganesh told PTI.

Krishnamurthy's mortal remains will be brought to her institute—the Yamini School of Dance—at 9 am on Sunday. The details of her last rites are yet to be finalised.

She is survived by two sisters.

The 84-year-old had had a stellar career, and won many awards, including the Padma Shri (1968), Padma Bhushan (2001), and the Padma Vibhushan (2016).

