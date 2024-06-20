Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, a former BJD leader who joined BJP before Lok Sabha elections, has been chosen as Pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha till a regular Speaker is elected, defying convention of choosing the senior most MP Kodikkunnil Suresh of Congress for the post.
However, eight term lawmaker Suresh along with four others have been chosen to assist Mahtab in oath of newly elected MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha, which is meeting from June 24.
“The President (Droupadi Murmu) is pleased to appoint Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member, Lok Sabha as Speaker Protem under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of Speaker till election of the Speaker,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on ‘X’.
President is pleased to appoint Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member, Lok Sabha as Speaker Protem under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of Speaker till election of the Speaker.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 20, 2024
President is also pleased to appoint Shri Suresh Kodikunnil, Shri Thalikkottai…
He said Suresh, DMK’s TR Baalu, BJP’s Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste and Trinamool Congress’ Sudip Bandyopadhyay will assist the Pro-tem Speaker.
Mahtab will conduct the election of the new Speaker. This potentially rules him out of the race for Speakership, as speculated in some sections.
In 2014, the senior most MP Kamal Nath, who is a Congress leader, was chosen as Protem Speaker while in 2019, BJP’s Virender Kumar was chosen as Protem Speaker after Maneka Gandhi, the then senior most Parliamentarian, is said to have refused to take up the post. Suresh was also eligible then but the Modi government had then preferred Kumar.
In 2024 with Maneka losing the elections, both Suresh and Kumar were the senior most. However, Kumar was ineligible to become Protem Speaker as he was sworn in as a minister.
Senior Congress MP and party’s Whip in outgoing Parliament Manickam Tagore said a “senior most Dalit MP” was ignored for a seven-term MP. “What are the minister’s intentions?” he posted on ‘X’.
First mistake as Parliamentary Affairs Minister:— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) June 20, 2024
7-term BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab chosen as Protem Speaker of Lok Sabha over senior-most Dalit MP Kodikkunnil Suresh of Congress.
What are the minister's intentions? #BiasedDecisions #ProtemSpeaker https://t.co/HfFq20ZYo4
Responding to the announcement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said by convention, the MP who has served the maximum terms is appointed Speaker Protem for the first two days when oath is administered to all newly elected MPs.
By convention, the MP who has served the maximum terms is appointed Speaker Protem for the first two days when oath is administered to all newly elected MPs.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 20, 2024
The seniormost MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha are Kodikunnil Suresh (INC) and Virendra Kumar (BJP), both of who are now…
“The senior most MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha are Kodikunnil Suresh (INC) and Virendra Kumar (BJP), both of who are now serving their 8th term. The latter is now a Union Minister and hence it was expected that Kodikunnil Suresh would be the Speaker Protem. Instead, a 7-term MP, Bhartruhari Mahtab has been appointed Speaker Protem. He was a BJD MP for 6 terms and is now a BJP MP,” he said.