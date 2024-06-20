Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, a former BJD leader who joined BJP before Lok Sabha elections, has been chosen as Pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha till a regular Speaker is elected, defying convention of choosing the senior most MP Kodikkunnil Suresh of Congress for the post.

However, eight term lawmaker Suresh along with four others have been chosen to assist Mahtab in oath of newly elected MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha, which is meeting from June 24.

“The President (Droupadi Murmu) is pleased to appoint Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member, Lok Sabha as Speaker Protem under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of Speaker till election of the Speaker,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on ‘X’.