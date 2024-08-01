Home
5 killed in lightning strike incidents in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of five people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 August 2024, 11:07 IST

Patna: Five people were killed after being struck by lightning in two Bihar districts in the last 24 hours, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Jehanabad district reported three deaths and Rohtas district two deaths.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of five people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

Kumar appealed to the people of the state to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department, the statement added.

Published 01 August 2024, 11:07 IST
