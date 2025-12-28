Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

8 wagons of goods train derail, rail traffic disrupted in Bihar

The accident took place between Lahabon and Simultala railway stations under the Asansol division of Eastern Railways.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 05:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 05:16 IST
India NewsBiharTrain derailment

Follow us on :

Follow Us