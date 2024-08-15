At I-Day function near Patna, Nitish Kumar surprised to learn 'oldest' resident younger than him

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Thursday taken aback when he learnt that the "oldest" resident of a Dalit settlement, introduced to him near Patna, was several years his junior.

The state's longest-serving CM, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Gandhi Maidan, visited a 'Mahadalit Tola' soon afterwards, a practice he has maintained on Independence Day for years.

As per custom, the flag was hoisted by one Ramashish Ram, the oldest resident of Mahadalit Tola in Danapur on the outskirts of the state capital.