Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar: 12 injured as makeshift tent collapses during religious gathering

The incident occurred around 3 am when a religious procession was passing through the area, a senior police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 10:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Saran: At least 12 people were injured after a makeshift tent collapsed during a religious gathering in Hishua area in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 am when a religious procession was passing through the area, a senior police officer said.

The injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, he said.

"A temporary tent was installed for the procession. Some people who had gathered there tried to climb up the tent... subsequently, it collapsed, causing minor injuries to 12 people. All of them are out of danger," SP Kumar Ashish said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

Later in the evening, the district police said, "Altogether 12 people sustained minor injuries in the incident. The matter is also being investigated by the administrative officials."

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2024, 10:39 IST
India NewsAccidentBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT