<p>The state of Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14. </p>.<p><strong>Let's look into the process of how postal ballots are used for casting votes:</strong></p><p>Media persons, essential service workers, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens over the age of 80 can use this mode of voting, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).</p><p>According to the ECI, “under the absentee category, people above 80 years of age, Covid positive patients, physically disabled and essential service providers (like railways, postal service etc.) can download the 12D form from the ECI website or receive a copy of the same from booth level officer (BLO). After filling it correctly, the 12D form should be submitted with the BLO within five days of notification of polls."</p>.<p>Once the form is submitted, it is scrutinised and a list of such voters is then shared with political parties that can visit the voters' house on the day of polling. Followed by this, a postal ballot box along with ballot paper is provided wherein they can cast the vote in secrecy.</p><p>The process is usually conducted 24 hours before the actual polling under the supervision of an assistant returning officer.</p>