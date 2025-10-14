<p>On Monday a stampede-like incident took place outside the bungalow allotted to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, a former CM, when the couple returned from Delhi, where they had appeared before a court.</p><p>Unfazed by inability of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to formally announce a strategy for the seat-sharing, the RJD president gave away party tickets to his favoured candidates ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> Assembly polls.</p><p>Aspirants reportedly received phone calls from the party. They began pouring in, and were seen leaving with the party symbol and smiles on their faces, reported <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Among the candidates who got RJD symbols were Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo, a several-term former MLA from Matihani, who won the seat twice for the party headed by the CM, and Sunil Singh (Parbatta), who quit Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) last week.</p>.Bihar court issues summonses to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over hurling of 'abuse' at PM Modi.<p>It is unknown as to how many candidates received the tickets, when filing of nominations for the second and final phase of polls began and only four days were left for candidates of the first leg to submit their papers.</p><p>Several sitting RJD MLAs like Chandrashekhar Yadav (Madhepura), Bhai Virendra, and Israil Mansuri (Kanti) also came out of the RJD president's house, waving the party symbol.</p><p>These candidature of the leaders is being observed as part of the strategy of Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad's son and apparent heir, to win over a section of Bhumihars, a powerful upper caste which has traditionally supported the BJP-led NDA.</p><p>The RJD has among its allies three Left parties and former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party, besides the Congress. A truck is expected with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's JMM and RLJP of former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.</p><p>A scene was reminiscent of last year's Lok Sabha elections, the RJD supremo had distributed a number of party tickets, without waiting for a nod from alliance partners, who eventually fell in line.</p><p><em>(with agency inputs) </em></p>