Bihar: Bridge over Kiul river in Lakhisarai tilts

Commenting on Sunday's bridge collapse, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav alleged, "The incident proves that the very foundation of the NDA government is based on commission, bribery, institutional corruption, financial irregularities, illegal extortion and organised loot by criminals and officials."

"The bridge on the approach road of Samastipur-Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu, which was being built at a cost of Rs 1,603 crores, collapsed last night. A week ago, another bridge constructed for crores of rupees over the Barnar river in Jamui also collapsed even though it was inspected by the CM a few days ago," he added.