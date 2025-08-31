Menu
Karnataka: Farm ponds increase cultivable area, double farmers’ income

Since its inception in 2014, the state has created 3.14 lakh agri-ponds in two phases of Krishi Bhagya Scheme. These cumulatively can store nearly 1,534.58 lakh cubic metres of water.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 22:06 IST

Published 30 August 2025, 22:06 IST
