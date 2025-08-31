<p class="bodytext">Over the last decade, the farm-pond scheme has increased the cultivable area in rain-fed areas of Karnataka by at least 30% and has doubled the income of marginal farmers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The agriculture department, quoting surveys conducted by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Consultancy Services (NABCON) and universities of agriculture sciences, say 90% of marginal farmers have doubled their income by cultivating second crops using water stored in agri-ponds. There has also been diversification of crops in several dry areas. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Since its inception in 2014, the state has created 3.14 lakh agri-ponds in two phases of Krishi Bhagya Scheme. These cumulatively can store nearly 1,534.58 lakh cubic metres of water.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Depending on the nature of the soil, these farm-ponds can store around 1.56 lakh litres to 11.43 lakh litres of water and each tank can be filled five times in a season. Using drip/sprinkler irrigation, a farmer can cultivate one hectare of land using 2.5 lakh litres of water.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka’s 64% of cultivable area is rain-fed. The scheme, which was earlier limited to just 106 taluks, has now expanded to all the 223 drought-prone taluks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Farmers are understanding the importance of agri-ponds. This year (since March) alone, the department has sanctioned and completed nearly 5,063 agri-ponds, which is one of the highest in recent years. The water stored in these ponds can help farmers take up multiple crops,” said a senior agriculture department officer.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to a sample survey (5,373 marginal farmers) conducted by the department, it was found that through supportive irrigation, farmers obtained a better yield and diversified to other crops.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“With assured water for the second crop, ragi, jowar, maize and tur growing farmers took up vegetables, flowers and horticulture crops cultivation,” said Agriculture Department Director G T Putra.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also says agri-ponds have changed the cropping pattern, land use, cropped areas, water use efficiency, crop yield increase and most importantly, income of farmers. “Our study states that 90% of marginal and small scale farmers, who have opted for Krishi Bhagya scheme, have benefited financially and socially,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hanumanthapppa Doddamani, a farmer in Kusgal, Dharwad district says since he constructed an agri-pond on his four acres of rain-fed farm in 2019, he has almost doubled his income. “Earlier, during the monsoon, I used to cultivate only green gram. Now, with water stored in the agri-pond, I have been cultivating chili and cotton that is giving me additional income,” he says. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Rainwater harvesting expert Devaraj Reddy says agri-ponds should be made a must for all farmers as it not only ensures water security, but also helps farmers double their income. “Drilling borewells won’t assure water to farmers. Instead, farmers should be encouraged to opt for farm ponds, which not only store portable water but are also assured resources. With modern irrigation technology, including drip and mist, farmers can plan their second crop,” he says.</p>