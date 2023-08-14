Bihar caste survey: SC defers hearing for August 18 on plea challenging Patna HC order

"In the present case, the State of Bihar has sought to usurp the powers of the Union of India by merely publishing a notification in the official gazette.It is submitted that the notification dated June 6, 2022 is against the Constitutional mandate of distribution of powers between the State and the Union legislature as enshrined under Article 246 of the Constitution read with Schedule VIIth of the Constitution and ultra vires the Census Act, 1948 read with Census Rules, 1990 and is therefore void ab initio (since beginning)," Kumar has said in his plea, filed through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha.