Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar hooch tragedy: Priyanka Gandhi slams NDA govt, says trade of spurious liquor rampant

At least six people died and 14 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, officials said on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 10:56 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPriyanka Gandhi VadraBiharHooch tragedyHoochNDA government

Follow us on :

Follow Us