<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday saw moments of high drama as a woman lawyer was escorted out of the Chief Justice of India's courtroom after she disrupted proceedings by persistently raising an unlisted case despite directions to stop by the bench.</p>.<p>The incident occurred when the lawyer made an out-of-list oral mention before the bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N K Singh.</p>.<p>The lawyer alleged that her close friend had been murdered in a Delhi guest house when she was in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> and claimed that the police officer who initially refused to register the FIR had now been appointed the Investigating Officer in the case.</p>.Supreme Court allows entry of pregnant woman, her child into India from Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.<p>When the CJI advised her to follow due process and file a proper petition, the lawyer pleaded, "I am in depression, I will do that," but refused to leave.</p>.<p>The bench asked a lawyer present to assist her in filing a case, but the woman lawyer persisted with her argument even as the next case was called.</p>.<p>The situation escalated as the lawyer resisted attempts by female court marshals to remove her, shouting, "Don’t misbehave, don’t touch me." </p><p>Despite Justice Bhuyan’s intervention and advice from a fellow advocate to maintain decorum, the woman lawyer remained adamant, saying she wanted to "put it in the ears of this court" regarding her safety.</p>.<p>The online streaming of court proceedings was briefly muted when she continued to raise her voice, and she was eventually escorted out of the courtroom. </p>