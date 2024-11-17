Bihar man's eye missing hours after death; hospital says it was rats: Report

<p>A Bihar man undergoing treatment for a bullet wound in a Patna hospital died, but his family's grief was soon replaced by shock when they found his left eye was missing hours after. </p><p>His kin alleged that the eye was taken out by the doctors as part of 'business' but the hospital administration said rats are to blame. </p><p>Fantus Kumar, the victim, was admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) -- Patna's second-largest hospital -- on Thursday after sustaining a bullet injury to the abdomen. Though he was admitted to the ICU, he was declared dead the next day. His family remained with him there till Saturday and had only gone away for a few hours when his left eye went missing, <em>NDTV</em> <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/patna-news/family-claims-dead-mans-eye-taken-out-in-bihar-hospital-doctors-blame-rats-7036292" rel="nofollow">reported</a>. </p><p>The deceased's brother-in-law claimed that someone from the hospital must have removed the eye. According to him, someone from there conspired with the people who shot him, or someone from the hospital is in the business of taking people's eyes out. </p>.Bihar Police registers cases against three people for assaulting villagers.<p>"If we can't trust such a big facility, who can we trust? Someone took his eye out in the ICU and the hospital is saying it doesn't know what has happened. This is very unfortunate," the publication reported him say. </p><p>Police are examining CCTV footage and have confirmed that the body has been 'tampered with'. </p><p>The medical superintendent there said, "The possibility of rats biting off the eye cannot be ignored. We will have to wait for a post-mortem. This is not acceptable, and anyone found guilty of negligence will be punished." </p><p>He argued that an eye -- which can be used for a corneal transplant -- has to be removed within four to six hours of a person's death, and Kumar passed awat at 8:55 pm on Friday, while the incident happened after 1:00 am Saturday.</p>