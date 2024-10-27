Home
Bihar: Mohd Shahabuddin's wife, son join RJD

Party supremo Lalu Prasad's heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav welcomed them and described Shahabuddin as 'a founding member' of the RJD.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:33 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 10:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRJD

