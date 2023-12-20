Caste survey in Bihar reveals hiked quotas for deprived castes in 2023

Patna: In the year preceding Lok Sabha elections, Bihar sought to trigger a second 'Mandal wave' with a fresh estimate of the high population of deprived castes, for whom quotas in government jobs and educational institutions were also increased.

The state also served as the ground on which 'opposition unity' germinated, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar taking the initiative at the instance of West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, who held the view that the homeland of Jayaprakash Narayan should again take the lead in the battle against a domineering regime.

The government helmed by the JD(U) leader, the state's longest-serving chief minister, completed an ambitious caste survey, surmounting legal and political contestations.

Among other things, the survey revealed that those belonging to Other Backward Classes, including a subgroup called Extremely Backward Classes, who were never counted since the 1931 Census, accounted for a whopping 63 per cent of the total population.