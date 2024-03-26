Chirag virtually rules out truce with Paras, blames him for LJP split

However, when Chirag Paswan was asked about the same, he replied, “It is for him (Paras) to decide. After my father’s death, being the eldest member of the family, it was his responsibility to take everybody along." To a pointed query as to whether he would consider giving reconciliation a chance if Paras chose to make amends, Chirag Paswan said, "It does not depend solely on me. There are so many others involved, like my mother, my sisters….. moreover, I have been watching him stubbornly refusing a patch-up whenever questions about the same have been posed to him by the media."

Chirag also rejected outright speculations in a section of the media that an indirect reconciliation has been worked out with Prince Raj, son of his father’s late younger brother Ram Chandra Paswan, and his sister could be fielded by LJP (Ram Vilas) from Samastipur, which her brother came to represent after her father’s death.