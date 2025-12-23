Don’t be a part-time politician like Rahul Gandhi: Nitin Nabin tells BJP workers

<p>Patna: The newly-appointed BJP national working president Nitin Nabin has exhorted the BJP leaders and workers to work tirelessly till the saffron flag is seen flying high from the Panchayat to the Parliament.</p><p>“Don’t become a part-time politician like Rahul Gandhi, who was thrown out by the Bihar voters and asked to go to Germany,” Nitin, who was on his maiden visit to his home State Bihar after being anointed to the top post, said here on Tuesday.</p><p>“Politics is a full-time job where you have to work hard with utmost dedication. Not like the one in Bihar who dreamt of coming to power but went on a long vacation to an offshore country after losing the Bihar poll battle,” Nitin took a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav too.</p>.Politicians' true wealth lies beyond simple attire and torn shoes, says Rahul Gandhi.<p>“We have won Bihar. Now the BJP’s victory march should start from Bengal and end at Kerala in 2026. We have to keep people informed about all the welfare steps we have taken, unlike Rahul Gandhi, who keeps lying and abusing India even in Germany,” said Nitin during his address at Miller School ground after concluding his hour-long road show in Patna.</p><p>Incidentally, Nitin, who quit as Cabinet minister in the Nitish regime on December 16 after being appointed as BJP national working president, is presently a BJP MLA from Bankipur in Patna.</p><p>Amid mad scramble to give him a rousing reception, the BJP leaders on Tuesday rubbed shoulders to welcome Nitin who was a surprise choice for the BJP top post ten days back. Those present to welcome him at the Patna airport included Deputy Chief Ministers – Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, besides Union Minister Giriraj Singh and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who is also a BJP Lok Sabha member from Pataliputra.</p><p>Later, Nitin Nabin, as a basic courtesy call, met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan here in the evening.</p>