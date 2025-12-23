<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=DK%20Shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a>, who is also in charge of Bengaluru Development, on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar here and urged him to clear pending key urban development projects in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Karnataka capital</a>, including revised cost of estimation for Phase-2 of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Namma%20Metro">Namma Metro</a>. </p><p>"The estimated completion cost of Phase-2 of BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) project has increased from Rs 26,405.14 crore to Rs 40,425.02 crore. The revised cost of estimation has been approved by the State Government and sent to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on June 9, 2025. Request for early approval by the Ministry for the same," said a memorandum. </p>.No helicopter will be purchased for VIPs; to be rented: DK Shivakumar.<p>Shivakumar also sought early approval for the Phase-3A of BMRCL project.</p><p>"The Phase-3A of Bangalore Metro Rail Project consisting of 36.59 Km from Sarjapura to Hebbal with 28 stations (with elevated section length is 22.14 Km and underground section length is 14.45 Km) at an estimated cost of Rs.28,405 Cr. The state government already sent a Detailed Project Report to the Ministry and was waiting for the approval, " the memorandum said. </p><p>He also sought the minister's support for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for the Bengaluru region, and approval for the project on Treatment and Disposal of Legacy Leachate at Mittaganahalli Pond, Bengaluru.</p>