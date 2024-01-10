Education Dept shouldn't 'encroach' upon jurisdiction of Raj Bhavan, universities: Bihar Guv

Patna: Asserting that the Education Department should not encroach upon the jurisdiction of the universities and the Raj Bhavan, Bihar Governor Rajendra V Arlekar assured vice-chancellors of state-run varsities of 'appropriate actions'.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said that a delegation of vice-chancellors of various state universities called on the governor and apprised him of the 'high-handedness and unnecessary interference' by officials of the Education Department in their day-to-day affairs.

"The attitude of education department officials is adversely affecting the academic atmosphere in universities," it said on Tuesday.