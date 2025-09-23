Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Fake degree row | Bihar BJP faces heat from within, former Union minister asks leaders to 'come clean'

Known for his no-nonsense approach and a man of impeccable integrity, the former Union Home Secretary-turned-BJP leader said the charges levelled against the top BJP ministers in Bihar were grave.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 08:55 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBiharPrashant KishorBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us