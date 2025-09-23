<p>Patna: The ruling BJP in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar </a>seems to be grappling with one storm after another.</p><p>Close on the heels of Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor (PK) levelling several serious charges of corruption against the Bihar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>chief Dilip Jaiswal, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD (U) Minister Ashok Choudhary, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader R K Singh has said that the Deputy CM and other ministers in the dock should come forward and explain their stand.</p><p>“The Deputy CM should explain whether he is Class 7th fail or not, as alleged by PK,” said the ex-Union Power Minister.</p><p>Known for his no-nonsense approach and a man of impeccable integrity, the former Union Home Secretary-turned-BJP leader said the charges levelled against the top BJP ministers in Bihar were grave.</p><p>“If those who have been charged with corruption keep quiet and avoid clarifying, then the image of the BJP gets dented. So, it's important for the Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to clarify whether he has changed his name thrice and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared him to have not cleared his matriculation examination," he said.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Ahead of Sonia Gandhi visit to Patna, RJD and Congress 'bury hatchet'.<p><strong>Name Game</strong></p><p>PK had alleged that Samrat Choudhary’s original name is Rakesh Kumar which was changed to Samrat Kumar Maurya and then to Samrat Choudhary. The Jan Suraaj founder had also alleged that Bihar Dy CM, who was once jailed in an attempt to murder case, used a fake age certificate to come out of prison.</p><p>“The Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal too should clarify that Mata Gujari Medical College, which he runs near Kishanganj, has been usurped by him through illegal means, as alleged by PK with documentary proof,” said R K Singh, who was Union Power Minister in the Modi Cabinet till June 2024 when he lost the Lok Sabha elections from Ara after his two successive wins in 2014 and 2019.</p><p>“I am suggesting these leaders to clarify their position so that the image of the BJP is not tarnished. In fact, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too should ask his ministers, including Mangal Pandey and Ashok Choudhary (the latter has been charged with buying properties worth Rs 200 crores), besides the Deputy CM, to clear the air,” said Singh, showing no sign of remorse for taking a stand against his own party leaders.</p><p>“Agar sach kehna bagawat hai, toh samjho hum bhi baaghi hain (If speaking truth is rebellion, then I am also a rebel),” said Singh, who earlier served as Union Home Secretary under P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde before joining the BJP on the eve of 2014 parliamentary polls.</p>