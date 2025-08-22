<p>Gadchiroli: Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Friday registered an FIR against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>Milind Narote, BJP MLA from Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against the RJD leader, a senior police official said.</p>.Bihar SIR: SC allows excluded voters to make online submissions with Aadhaar card.<p>A First Information Report was registered against Yadav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief), he added. </p>