Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

FIR against Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra for 'objectionable' post on PM Modi

Milind Narote, BJP MLA from Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against the RJD leader, a senior police official said.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 18:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 18:23 IST
India NewsBiharTejashwi Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us