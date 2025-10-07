Valmiki Ramayana is timeless historical epic: Scholar

<p>Gadag: The Ramayana by Maharshi Valmiki is not just a literary work, but a historical epic, said teacher Veeresh during a special lecture held on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti.</p><p>The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Social Welfare Department, Scheduled Castes Welfare Department, and Gadag-Betageri CMC at the district administration office here on Tuesday. </p><p>Veeresh stated, “Many scriptures and epics have been composed for the welfare of humanity, but among them, Valmiki Ramayana stands at the highest level.” He emphasised that the Ramayana consists of seven sections (Kandas) and 24,000 verses, making it a monumental literary and spiritual contribution.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner C N Sridhar, who inaugurated the programme, said, “Portraying the ideals of Lord Ram’s life so beautifully is no easy task. But Maharshi Valmiki has masterfully presented the complete life of Ram through his epic.”</p><p>Gadag-Betageri Urban Development Authority Chairman Akbar Saab Babarchi and District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Chairman B B Asuti also addressed the gathering.</p><p>In the absence of District In-charge Minister H K Patil, the message for Valmiki Jayanti was read out by School Education Department Deputy Director R S Burudi.</p><p>Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Nanda Hanamaratti welcomed the dignitaries, and Prof Bahubali Jainar conducted the programme.</p><p><strong>Achievers felicitated</strong></p><p>Achievers from various fields were felicitated on the occasion. A book compiled and authoured by retired professor Shakuntala Sindur on the life and contributions of Valmiki was released by the dignitaries.</p><p>SP Rohan Jagadish, ADC Durugesh K R, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary C R Mundargi, Assistant Commissioner Gangappa M, Government Employees’ Association District President Basavaraj Ballari, CMC members and community leaders were present.</p>