Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Five killed as car rams into truck in Patna

The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday near Swetha Mode under the jurisdiction of Parsa Bazar police station.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 06:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 06:23 IST
India NewsAccidentBiharPatna

Follow us on :

Follow Us