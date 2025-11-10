<p>Mangaluru: Former minister B Ramanath Rai has urged the state government to take legal action against Uttara Kannada BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for making remarks that allegedly insult the national anthem— Jana Gana Mana.</p><p>Rai said that Kageri, in a recent public statement, had claimed that Jana Gana Mana — India’s national anthem — was written “to welcome the British.” </p>.TMC protests Karnataka MP Visheshwar Hegde Kageri's Jana Gana Mana comment .<p>Terming this statement as “deeply misleading and disrespectful,” Rai demanded that the government act against the MP under the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which prescribes imprisonment for up to three years, a fine, or both for such offences, he told reporters in Mangaluru. </p><p>Rai reminded that Jana Gana Mana was composed by Rabindranath Tagore on December 11, 1911, and was first sung at the Indian National Congress session in Calcutta on December 27, 1911. The song, he noted, was later officially adopted as India’s national anthem on January 24, 1950, after independence.</p><p>“We can't accept the claim that Jana Gana Mana was written to praise or welcome the British,” Rai asserted. “Such statements distort history and insult the spirit of our freedom movement. Only those who disregard facts and truth will make such baseless remarks,” he said.</p><p>Rai further recalled that Jana Gana Mana was sung at the conclusion of the first session of the Constituent Assembly on August 14, 1947, symbolising the dawn of India’s independence. “Respecting the national anthem is a fundamental duty of every citizen. Both Jana Gana Mana and the national song Vande Mataram hold immense emotional and significance for every Indian,” he emphasised.</p><p>“The first two stanzas of Vande Mataram were adopted as the national song in 1937. Those indulging in cheap political rhetoric should refrain from making irresponsible comments,” Rai added.</p><p>Rai said that Jana Gana Mana is a tribute to India’s unity in diversity, celebrating the country’s vast geography, languages, and people — from its mountains and rivers to its various regions and cultures and does not praise the British. </p>