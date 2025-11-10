Menu
Ex minister Ramnath Rai demands action against Kageri for his remarks against national anthem

Kageri, in a recent public statement, had claimed that Jana Gana Mana — India’s national anthem — was written “to welcome the British.”
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 07:05 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 07:05 IST
