<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Police on Monday recovered 360 kgs of explosives, possibly ammonium nitrate, from Faridabad in Haryana. </p><p>It was initially reported that the explosives recovered were RDX. However, Faridabad Police later clarified that it was not RDX, but 360 kg of inflammable material which is possibly ammonium nitrate.</p><p>Here is a list of things police has recovered from the site, as informed by Faridabad CP Satender Kumar.</p><ul><li><p>One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>One pistol with 8 live rounds</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Two empty cartidges and two additional magazines</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>8 large suitcases</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>4 small suitcases</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>A bucket from which approx 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>20 timers with batteries</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>24 remotes</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Approx 5 kgs of heavy metal</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Walkie-talkie sets</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Electric wiring</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Batteries and other contraband material </p></li></ul>.<p>The recovery, officials said, followed disclosures made by an arrested Kashmiri doctor, identified as Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, during interrogation. Acting on his information, J&K police conducted a raid at Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad, leading to the unprecedented haul of explosives.</p><p>Another doctor, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district, has also been detained for allegedly helping stock and conceal the explosives in Faridabad.</p><p>Both suspects are currently under custody of Jammu and Kashmir police as investigators try to piece together what officials describe as a potential trans-regional terror conspiracy with grave implications for national security.<br><br><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>