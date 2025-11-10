Specifications:

Design: Compact in-ear design with stabilising wing | Weight: Each bug weighs 4.7 g; charging case: 47.6g | Dimensions: 23.1 mm x 16.0 mm x 17.8 mm (earbud)/ 50.0 mm x 24.5 mm x 57.2 mm (charging case) | Eco-friendly: In terms of weight 41 per cent of the device's components are made of recycled materials | Durability: IP54 (earbuds)\IPX4 (charging case) | Chipset: Google's proprietary Tensor A1 chipset and custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver| Active Noise Cancellation powered by Silent Seal 1.5 technology | Device support: iOS via Bluetooth & Android OS 6.0 or newer versions | Battery life: Up to 20 hours with ANC on and up to 27 hours without ANC