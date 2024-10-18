Home
Flagging 'threats' faced by Hindus, Giriraj Singh kicks-off 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from Bihar's Bhagalpur

The senior BJP leader shared his views with journalists before embarking on a 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from Bhagalpur district in Bihar, about 150 km from his Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 09:45 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 09:45 IST
