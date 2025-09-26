Menu
'He cared only about his family, we work for all': Nitish Kumar takes a dig at Lalu Yadav

CM Nitish criticizes Lalu’s dynastic politics while launching a Rs 7,500-crore women’s empowerment scheme.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 13:06 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBiharLalu Prasad Yadav

