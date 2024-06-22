How a tip-off from mystery caller led Patna police to dig out NEET paper leak scam

Three hours before the NEET-UG examination on May 5, an unknown informer's tip-off about four suspected criminals in an SUV heading to a 'safe' house, led the Patna police to the starting point of the NEET-UG case.

According to a report by The Times of India, the four suspects were intercepted by a team of Patna's Shastri Nagar police station. The suspects led the police team to a place where a meeting was being held of 30 NEET-UG candidates who allegedly paid Rs 30-35 lakh for leaking the questions/answers of the examination.

According to TOI, all the members in the meeting arrived at a location chosen in Ram Krishna Nagar to memorise the answers, a day earlier to the exam date.

Police said they cracked the case and found dozens of names of medical candidates and their 'agents' or 'handlers'.

The publication quoted the Economic Offences Unit as saying, "It's a deep-rooted network spread across states. We will need time to rein in all the culprits."

According to the publication, the four suspected criminals who were held in Patna, were assigned to help the NEET-UG candidates in memorising the answers to the exam questions in the night and then drop the candidates at their designated examination centres.